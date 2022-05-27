WhatsApp disappearing messages can be saved too- Learn how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp disappearing messages

WhatsApp introduced the disappearing messages feature during the pandemic in 2020 for the group chats. This feature could be turned on by the admin from the chat settings and makes all messages in the chat automatically disappear after seven days.

This feature turned out to be quite helpful for larger group chats. It helps to clear the chatboxes which have numerous messages exchanged, and indeed takes a lot of space on your handset.

But as per the reports, WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that will enable you to keep some of the messages from disappearing.

How will it work?

In a chatbox, if the disappearing messages are turned on, WhatsApp will give you an option to save a few of the messages as well. This feature is certainly going to be helpful for saving information which is of some use to you for the future endeavour.

The screenshot shared by platform WABetaInfo has showcased a section under the Contact Info where the feature is added by the name of 'Kept Messages'. This ‘Kept Messages’ will allow you to view the messages which you have saved.

This ‘Kept Messages’ feature was also referred to in the previous beta of WhatsApp it is in talks that the platform is developing a new section to access the messages from the disappearing chats.

This feature is expected to be rolled out soon and will be available on Android and iOS, both.

Though the feature seems to be really useful, unfortunately, we have no idea, by when will this be officially declared by WhatsApp.