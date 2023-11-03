NASA+ streaming platform launch: What you need to know, including date and time

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Here's all you need to know about NASA+ streaming platform launch

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the US space agency, is set to launch its own streaming platform called NASA+ on November 7. This new platform is part of NASA's broader digital transformation, which includes a revamped website and app. With the launch of NASA+, space exploration will be more accessible to everyone, bringing the wonders of the universe to your screens.

NASA is aiming to put space exploration on-demand which will allow people to explore the cosmos at their convenience.

Access on Various Platforms

NASA+ will be available through NASA's mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers on desktop computers. Users can also access the platform through popular media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV which makes it even more convenient for space enthusiasts to stay connected.

A Digital Transformation

The digital transformation at NASA doesn't stop at the streaming platform. The agency is revamping its website and app to provide a more user-friendly experience. This will consolidate content from various NASA websites which makes it easier for visitors to navigate and find the information they seek.

NASA's Vision

According to NASA, by using the latest technology, the agency is working to improve how the public interacts with its online content, making it more accessible, discoverable, and secure.

Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, highlights the wide range of programs that NASA is involved in, from researching exoplanets to studying Earth's climate, exploring the solar system, and understanding the Sun's impact on our planet. The new websites and upcoming NASA+ videos will present these discoveries in a comprehensive and interdisciplinary manner.

