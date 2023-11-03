Meta introduces creator-friendly features to boost reels on Facebook: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta introduces new tools for creators on Facebook to boost content

New Tools for Content Creators: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a set of tools to assist creators in testing and optimising their content for improved performance. One of these new tools is the Reels A/B testing tool, which enables creators to compare how different Reels perform on the platform. Using this tool, creators can test up to four different captions and thumbnails on their mobile devices to determine which one resonates the most with their audience.

The results of these tests will be displayed in the creator's professional dashboard, and the winning variant will be automatically featured on their profile or page unless they decide otherwise, the company mentioned in a blog post.

Generative AI for Content Creation

In addition to the A/B testing tool, Meta is exploring the use of generative AI to assist users in generating various caption and thumbnail options for their Reels in the future. This feature is designed to give creators even more flexibility and creativity in their content.

Creating Reels from Existing Content

Creators can now easily transform their existing video posts and live streams into Reels. By selecting content from "Your Content" within the Reels composer on their mobile devices, they can add final touches before sharing it on Facebook.

Achievements Hub

Meta has introduced an Achievements hub in the professional dashboard, offering creators a centralised place to track their achievements across various categories, including education, stars, Reels, and progression. A new achievement, "Reels streaks," is earned by consistently posting Reels every week.

Enhanced Insights and Content Management

Creators now have access to improved insights on their Reels' performance. Meta has included a content management tool in the professional dashboard which enables creators to easily view and manage all their posts, Reels, and videos in one place. From this dashboard, creators can take actions like hiding content from their profile or moving it to the trash, as well as gaining insights into their content's performance.

New Reels Metrics

The company is also rolling out a range of new Reels metrics in the professional dashboard. These include Reels-specific Reach breakdowns, distinguishing between followers and non-followers, as well as a distribution score that compares a creator's Reels against others.

