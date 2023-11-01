Discover the latest Windows 11 features: Microsoft's major update arrives

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Windows 11 gets a refresh with a new chat experience and app management

Microsoft Windows 11 Update: Microsoft has begun rolling out its latest major update for the Windows 11 PC operating system, introducing some notable features. The primary change in this new update, known as Windows 11, version 23H2, involves a name change – Microsoft Teams is now referred to as "Chat."

According to John Cable, the VP of program management for Windows servicing and delivery, Chat, now Microsoft Teams (free), is pinned by default to the taskbar. When users click to launch Microsoft Teams, they will find a streamlined communication experience that enables chatting, calling, meeting, and creating community spaces effortlessly.

Enhancements in App Management

The Windows 11 2023 update also brings improvements to app management. System components in Windows 11 now carry a "system" label and are organised into a new section in settings. Notably, this includes the Microsoft Store, Game Bar, Phone Link, and Tips apps. Microsoft appears to be gearing up to allow Windows 11 users to remove these system components at a future date.

This update maintains the annual Windows 11 feature update schedule, with new features arriving in the second half of the calendar year. It's important to note that this new version resets the support timelines that offer 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions and 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions.

Default Activation of Select Features

The company has also highlighted that select features and enhancements, which were initially shipped in a disabled state in version 22H2, will now be enabled by default in version 23H2. This includes the introduction of Copilot in Windows.

