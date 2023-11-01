India TV Poll: Can the security of Apple phones also be breached?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image

In recent developments, several Opposition leaders in India have raised concerns about potential phone tapping, citing notifications received from Apple. They shared purported screenshots of messages sent by Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise" their iPhones remotely. Prominent MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, Mahua Moitra, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Rahul Gandhi, among others, expressed apprehensions about their device security.

Apple's Response to Allegations

In response to the allegations, tech giant Apple clarified its stance. The company stated that it does not attribute threat notifications to specific state-sponsored attackers. Furthermore, Apple explained its inability to provide detailed information on the causes of such warnings.

Apple acknowledged that while some threat notifications may be accurate, there is also a possibility of false alarms, and some attacks might not be detected.

IndiaTV Poll on Apple Phones Security

In light of these concerns, an opinion poll conducted by India TV inquired about the security of Apple phones. A total of 4,110 participants shared their views. The poll results revealed that:

49 percent believed that the security of iPhones could potentially be breached.

Approximately 41 percent of respondents disagreed, expressing confidence in Apple's security.

About 10 percent remained uncertain, selecting the "cannot say" option.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll: Can the security of Apple phones also be breached?

Background on Apple's Security Measures

In 2022, Apple introduced a crucial security feature called Lockdown Mode, designed to protect iPhone users from potential spyware threats. Lockdown Mode serves as an emergency measure, activating when users suspect they might be targeted by spyware. It adds an extra layer of protection, particularly beneficial to vulnerable individuals like activists and journalists.

