Vijay Sales' comes with with 60% off on all the electronics and more: Details

To celebrate Diwali, Vijay Sales started with its electronic sales, enabling up to 60% off on a wide range of gadgets. No matter, if you want to shop online or offline, the Diwali sale at the branded store. Additional offers could be redeemed if you are shopping with your Credit or Debit cards of HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, One Card, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC, Amex or IDFC First Bank. The company will offer an instant discount of up to Rs 7,500 if you shop from your cards.

The Vijay Sales Diwali celebration will offer a collection of deals on some popular smartphones, Laptops tech gadgets, smart TVs, and more. Here are some offers from Vijay Sales:

Major discounts:

Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart Google TV is available at Rs 11,499 Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone with 128 GB storage variant is now available at Rs 15,499 NoiseFit Force Plus Smart Watch is available at Rs 2,099 boAt Airdopes 148 True Wireless earbuds available at Rs 999 MacBook Pro (14 Inch/M3 Chip) available at Rs 1,64,900 (Inclusive of Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards). HP 14-inch Laptop with 8GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD along with Windows 11 is available at Rs 26,990.

Smartphone deals:

Wide smartphone deals are available on the platform and stored at a starting price of Rs 13,499 from a number of brands like Vivo, Samsung, Redmi, Oppo and more which are available, from 999 onwards. The latest smartphone launches from renowned brands are starting from just Rs 6,499.

Offers on home appliances:

Several deals on washing machines are available at a starting price of Rs 8,699 Geysers will be available at a starting price of Rs 3,299 Microwaves and OTGs are available at a starting price of Rs 3,799 Mixers, juicers, and blenders will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,485 Discounts of up to 40% on iron and garment steamers while 52% discount on Air Fryers These deals and offers will help to upgrade consumer’s home experience.

Home Entertainment Offers:

The sales will offer the best-selling televisions at a starting price of Rs 7,999

Home audio devices will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,799

Other offers:

Laptops are available at a starting price of Rs 16,490 for the entry-level device, and the flagship laptops are available at Rs 50,990,

iPads and tablets are available at Rs 8,499,

Several computer accessories will be available at Rs 170

Headphones and speakers are available at Rs 199

Smartwatch deal starts at Rs 1,099

