Vijay Sales 'Apple Days Sale' goes live: Offers on iPhone 15, iPads and more

Vijay Sales, an Indian electronics retail brand has officially announced the ‘Apple Days Sale’, which will be offering exciting deals on a wide range of Apple products. The sale will kickstart on March 16 and will last till March 24 (2024. The offers and discounts will be available in both online and offline stores and will provide enthusiasts with a golden opportunity to upgrade their devices.

Offers on Apple products

During the Apple Days Sale, customers can enjoy attractive discounts on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Apple Care+. HDFC bank cardholders are in for a treat with instant discounts of up to ₹5000 on their purchases.

Exclusive in-store benefits

Those who are looking forward to shopping from the outlets of Vijay Sales can avail a maximum of Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus, making it an opportunity for upgrading to a new handset.

iPhone deals

Vijay Sales is offering special deals on higher storage variants of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series starts at Rs 66,490, inclusive of an instant discount of Rs 4000 for HDFC Bank cardholders.

iPad and MacBook offers

Impressive discounts on iPads and MacBooks will also be there till March 24. The iPad 9th Gen will be available in the range of Rs 25,900 to Rs 70,770 (for the iPad Pro).

Buys will further have additional discounts when purchasing from HDFC Bank cards.

MacBooks are available at a price tag of Rs 74,900 for the MacBook Air which features the M1 chipset, which will have a flat Rs 5000 instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders.

Accessories and loyalty rewards

Further to devices, customers will be able to explore a variety of accessories like chargers, cases, cables, pencils and more, which are available at discounted price tags. Also, loyal patrons could benefit from the MyVS loyalty program, by earning 0.75 per cent loyalty points on purchases, which could be redeemed at Vijay Sales stores.

