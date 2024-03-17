Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vi launches Rs 169 plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 90 days: Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the popular telecom service providers of India has come up with a new prepaid plan worth Rs 169. This plan provides the best value-added service to customers and it stands under the company’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable options to its loyal customer base.

Rs 169 plan: Details

Vi's new prepaid plan, which has been priced at Rs 169 offers customers a host of benefits to enhance their mobile experience. This plan comes with an extended validity period, which provides a full 30 days of service instead of the typical 28-day validity.

Generous data allocation

The Rs 169 plan includes a total of 8GB of data for users to utilize. What sets this plan apart from the data allowance without any daily limit is the flexibility to prefer over the 30-day validity period.

Entertainment benefits

In addition to the data benefits, the company’s plan further offers subscribers access to premium OTT content. Customers could easily opt for this plan which will receive a complimentary subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar for 90 days, providing them with a wealth of entertainment options.

Other benefits

The Rs 169 plan further offers significant data and entertainment benefits, and it is further important to note that it does not include any calling feature or free SMS.

Users interested in adding the call capabilities to their plan could opt for Vi's Rs 155 plan, which comes with a 24-day validity period and calling benefits.

