Vi collaborates with Gameloft to bring a diverse range of games to the users

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has joined forces with Gameloft, a renowned mobile video game developer to provide telecom network users with an extensive selection of hyper-casual games to play. The collaboration aims at offering genres like sports, action, racing, adventure and more via Vi Games which is available on the Vi App.

Free access to Gameloft originals and popular titles

Vi customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a a range of games from Gameloft originals, along with popular titles like Block Breaker Unlimited, Danger Dash, Asphalt Retro, Ludi Bubbles and more at no extra cost.

The gaming experience could be easily accessed by navigating the Vi Games section under the ‘Fun Games’ section on the Vi App.

User-friendly interface with enhanced security features

The Gameloft options on Vi Games come with a user-friendly interface, with state-of-the-art anti-fraud detection capabilities and security solutions. This will ensure a seamless and secure gaming experience for Vi customers.

Vi's commitment to an unparallel gaming experience

This partnership underscores the commitment of Vi to delivering a great gaming experience, by striving to provide the best gaming options and experience on the platform.

Future Plans: Subscription-based tournament service from Gameloft

While the current offering is free of cost to the subscribers, Vi has reportedly planned to introduce a subscription-based service for Gameloft’s tournament which will be called ‘Arena’ in the coming time. This move signals Vi's dedication to enhancing and evolving the gaming culture.

