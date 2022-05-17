Uber Cabs started to offer exciting features for the riders, learn how to redeem them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK + UBER Uber Cabs

Uber, a ride-hailing company has announced a number of new products and features for those who are taking the service from local taxi aggregators to travel for business, wedding parties, and more. This action has been taken by Uber, to make travel more convenient for the users.

The company said the new feature named 'Uber Travel' will enable the users to reserve rides for each leg of their itinerary in one fell swoop.

In a blogpost, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said, "Just connect your Gmail account and we'll do the rest, organising your hotel, flight, and restaurant reservations all in one place for a stress-free travel experience."

The new feature is in service only in the USA by the time of writing and will be expanding in Canada over the weeks, claims the company.

The company added another feature dubbed 'Uber Charter' to let the users book a cab, bus, passenger van, coach bus and more directly in the Uber app in order to commute to a party, wedding or any function.

Uber also said that the new 'Vouchers for Events' will make it easy for the user to cover the cost of rides for the guests - a personal touch which will make everyone feel like a VIP.

Uber stated: "Simply enter your event details, the maximum amount that you want to cover and share your unique code with your guests. Guests will determine their own pickup and dropoff at a time and location that works best for them, and you will avoid overpaying for unused seats."

Users can further treat guests, in person or from the distance through the Vouchers for Uber Eats, which is available through Uber for Business so that the companies could reward the employees, provide special experiences for their customers, and more.

Uber has further introduced Comfort Electric, which is a simple and easy way to opt for or request a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla or Polestar. These comfortable Electric vehicles are available in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Dubai, with more cities to come soon.

(Inputs from IANS)