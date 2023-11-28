Tumblr ends post plus subscription for users - Know what it means

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Starting December 1, Tumblr, a popular microblogging and social networking platform, is discontinuing its Post Plus feature, which allows creators to charge followers for exclusive content. This decision follows a leaked memo revealing that Tumblr has faced challenges meeting its usage and revenue goals.

Reportedly, Tumblr's parent company, Automattic, has decided to focus on the essential features of the platform due to its recent struggles. As a result, the company has decided to discontinue Post Plus, a feature introduced in 2021.

What Happens Next?

As of December 1, creators can't create new Post Plus content, and subscribers won't be charged. Existing Post Plus content remains accessible until the year-end but will be marked private from January 2024.

The platform expressed that while they launched Post Plus to support creators, it didn't perform as expected. The decision to discontinue follows feedback collection and usage review.

Automattic's Takeover and Current Status

Automattic acquired Tumblr for $3 billion in 2019. Reports suggest Tumblr operates with a minimal "skeleton crew" of 139 employees, many of whom may transition to other Automattic projects.

Future Plans and Financial Challenges

Although Tumblr had planned a TikTok-style feed, CEO Matt Mullenweg revealed the idea is on hold due to unsustainable financial losses. The leaked memo outlines a restructuring plan for the next year which focuses on smaller, more effective teams and reversing unsuccessful changes. Post-plus discontinuation appears to be the first step in this direction.

