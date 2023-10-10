Follow us on Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller renew the platform- Here are the updated changes

Truecaller, a call identification solution, has undergone a corporate rebranding and introduced a new app icon, coinciding with a significant transformation in the digital space. This rebranding reflects Truecaller's renewed sense of purpose and energy. As part of this refreshed identity, Truecaller is introducing a powerful anti-fraud feature called "Search Context," powered by the Truecaller AI Identity engine.

With Search Context, Truecaller users will receive instant notifications while viewing search results for any phone number if the name associated with the number has recently been changed or is frequently changing. The app categorizes these contextual messages into three colours: blue for a neutral change, yellow for potentially suspicious changes if the name has changed more than three times in the past seven days, and red to indicate multiple and frequent name changes, which are highly indicative of fraudulent and scammer activity. This feature will be available to all Truecaller users across Android, iPhone, and the Truecaller web.

The rebranding initiative, supported by the global brand consultancy Interbrand, will be rolled out worldwide in the coming weeks. To access the new app icon and changes, users are required to update to the app version 13.34 or newer on Android and version 12.58 or newer on iOS.

Truecaller has solidified its position as a market leader in call identification solutions over the past 14 years, serving a global community of 356 million users. This growth reflects the increasing recognition of Truecaller's efforts in addressing global issues related to scams and various types of fraud.

The rebranding and introduction of Search Context demonstrate Truecaller's commitment to enhancing user trust and safety in an evolving digital landscape.

