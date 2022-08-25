Tips to remove data from your smartwatch or fitness tracker- Apple Watch, Garmin and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartwatch

The fitness trackers and smartwatches have been designed to keep body vitals tracked. We can record every movement, but there are times when you would want to remove the records from your smartwatch. You may easily delete data from your wearable and could restart your regimen or your smartwatch if it has been storing too much information.

Here is the list of watches and how to reset the same:

Apple Watch

The Health app on your iPhone receives a sync of all the data that your Apple Watch logs when it is on your wrist. The majority of synced data and activity can be partially or completely wiped; you only need to look far enough. Open the Health app, click Browse, then select the desired data to work with before selecting the Show all data option.

You’ll notice an Edit button in the upper right corner; By tapping the red icons on the left-hand side, you can remove certain items from the list by tapping this. By selecting Edit and then clicking the Delete All button, you can also delete everything at once.

Additionally, it is possible to regulate the data synchronized from your Apple Watch, ensuring that some data—like your heart rate, for instance—won't be recorded by the wearable. From the Health app, select Summary, your profile photo (top right), and Devices to manage this. Pick Privacy Settings on your Apple Watch after selecting it from the list.

You may also reset your Apple Watch to its factory settings to get it back to how it was when you first acquired it. Everything that is logged on the device will be erased, but data that has already been synced to your iPhone will remain unaffected. Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, then select General, Reset, then Erase All Content and Settings.

Fitbit

The Fitbit app for Android/iOS and the Fitbit website enables the user to access your data dashboard. Fitbit manufactures a wide range of trackers and devices.

Open the Today page in the mobile app, for instance, and select any exercise tile that you see (such as the one for daily walks). You can delete an individual activity from the record by tapping the three dots in the top right corner after tapping through to it. The same is true for sleep tiles: Select a specific sleep record, click the three dots, and then select Delete Log.

You can select Log on the Fitbit website, followed by Food, Activities, Weight, or Sleep. Every item will have a trash can icon next to it that you can click to delete, however occasionally you might need to go to the individual record. To travel through time, use the time navigation tool in the top right corner.

Fitbit has a detailed manual if you're still having trouble understanding how to delete something: For instance, while steps cannot be deleted, you can override them by manually logging a non-walking activity over the same time. By tapping your profile image on the Today tab of the app, you can also choose to totally cancel your account settings, and finally delete the account.

Samsung Galaxy

The Samsung Health app for Android or iOS will contain all of your synced data for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. The Galaxy Wearable app on your phone lets you choose what data is sent back to the Samsung Health app: Select Samsung Health, then Watch settings, from the main device panel.

Samsung Health allows you to remove some pieces of data but not others. For instance, to remove a specific workout, choose Exercise from the Home menu, then choose the exercise you wish to delete. And if you want to remove it from the record, tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select Delete and confirm your decision.

When it comes to blocks of sleep, the procedure is comparable. You can access the specific night you wish to work with by selecting Sleep from the Home tab. To delete something, select it, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and then select Delete twice. In a similar manner, data on calorie and fluid intake can also be erased.

There are a few more extreme measures you can take. You may perform a factory reset on your watch using the wearable Settings app: Then select Reset under General. By pressing the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner, the cog symbol, and then "Wipe All Data" on your mobile device, you can also delete everything in Samsung Health, by selecting Erase Personal Data after touching the cog symbol and the three lines (top right).

Garmin

The Connect app on your phone and the internet both provide access to the same data if you own a Garmin smartwatch. Start with timed activities on the mobile app, then pick Activities and All Activities from the menu (top left on Android, bottom right on iOS). Tap the three dots next to the activity you want to delete, then select Delete Activity.

If you wish to delete custom workouts or weigh-ins, use a similar procedure (choose Training, then Workouts from the app menu) (choose Health Stats, then Weight from the app menu). When you have reached the item you wish to delete, simply hit the three dots once more in the top right corner and select Delete.

There are further pieces of your Garmin data log that need to be erased on the website. To erase a day in the former, select Activities and Steps on the left, find the day, click the cog symbol, and then select Delete. To do this, select Segments and Training from the menu on the left, pick a segment and then click the trash can icon to delete it.

There isn't a lot of granular control available with Garmin; that's about all you can do to delete data. You can deactivate your entire Garmin account if you choose to do so (and perhaps start over from scratch): Visit this page, log in, select Delete Your Data, and then follow the on-screen directions.

