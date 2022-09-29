SwiftKey keyboard app to discontinue iOS support from Oct 5: Here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : APP STORE SwiftKey keyboard app

Microsoft has decided to end its support for SwiftKey for iOS devices. The tech giant will remove the app from the Apple Store on October 5. The action has been taken after receiving a number of complaints from several users.

In an update, Microsoft said: "We are ending support for Microsoft SwiftKey iOS. Thank you for being a user of our product. The app will be delisted from the App Store on October 5, 2022.”

Those who have already downloaded and have been using the keyboard app could continue to use the same on their iPhones- until they decide to uninstall the same.

About the user complaints:

The users recently complained that Microsoft is not updating the SwiftKey app for iOS. The last update received by the users was rolled out a year back.

SwiftKey keyboard app- complaint by user SwiftKey keyboard app- complaint by user

On Android devices, SwiftKey has been reportedly downloaded more than 500 million times. The android users have been quite happy with the performance and Microsoft has decided to support Android users.

In May 2022, SwiftKey received its latest update for Android devices, which made it easier to delete text. Furthermore, it also added the option to disable automatic spaces after punctuations as well, to ease the typing experience of the users.

Microsoft acquired the SwiftKey platform for around $250 million (reported amount) in 2016 which. At the time of acquisition, the keyboard was already one of the popular keyboard apps on iOS as well as for Android users. Originally SwiftKey was launched on Android in 2010 and later, arrived on iOS in 2014.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News