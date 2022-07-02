Spotify to add new tools to in-app podcasts: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spotify podcast

Spotify, a music streaming platform has announced that it is testing couple of new tools which will enable the users to record, edit and publish their podcasts directly from the main app.

Last month, the company introduced this feature in New Zealand market. It is claimed by the company that the new feature will remove the need of having a separate app, like Spotify-owned Anchor, for recording and publishing a quick take for podcasts, as per the report of TechCrunch.

Outgoing Spotify executive and Anchor co-founder Michael Mignano noted the launch of this feature and said this will allow users to make an episode with "no extra tools or hardware needed".

He joined the audio streaming company after it acquired Anchor in 2019.

The video posted by Spotify New Zealand shows that if you have the feature, you will see a + button next to "Your Library" in the bottom bar on the home screen. If you tap on it, you have options to "Record podcast" or "Create playlist".

Once you tap on the Record podcast option, you'll see a landing screen, and a record button to start recording a clip. You can record audio in one take or hit the pause button to take breaks, the report said.

Once you finish the recording, you can edit the clip and add background music through a preset of available tracks.

After editing, you can assign a title, put a description of the episode, tag another podcast or a song and publish, it added.

At the moment, there are no details if this tool is available for users in other markets, and how you can access analytics for your podcast.

