Sony PlayStation5 is lighter and more expensive: know-why

Sony has reportedly launched a new lightweight PlayStation5 model and both the disc and digital versions of the new PS5 is said to be much lighter than the predecessor but the pricing has gone up, as per the reports.

The PS5 was launched in India for Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 49,990 for the Blu-ray version.

The gaming website named Press Start has noticed the weight difference in Australia and said: "The only immediate difference between this model and the 2021 model that we can work out from both product manuals is the weight which has gone down by a similar jump to the 2021 model. This obviously results in different parts/internals."

The new disc model of PS5 will weighs 3.9 kgs, which is 7 per cent lesser than the 2021 revision (which weighed around 4.2 kgs).

The digital PS5 has a similar weight loss, with the 2022 revision which now weighs around 3.4 kgs, which is 13 per cent less than the original weight of the predecessor which was 3.9 kgs.

"This now means that the new model Disc PS5 now weighs what the Digital PS5 did at launch," the report states.

Earlier this week, the Japanese tech giant further said to increase the price of the new PS5 in the selected markets. The action has to be taken because of the global economic environment, including high inflation rates.

The new recommended retail price (RRP) is coming in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada.

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We're seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries," Jim Ryan, President and CEO, of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blog post.

