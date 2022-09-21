Sony launches WH-1000XM5 headphones with noise cancelling at Rs 34,990

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Sony India on Wednesday launched WH-1000XM5- a new noise-cancelling headphone which comes with the Integrated Processor V1 for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs 34,990, the new Sony headphone will be available in two colour variants- black and silver; and will be on sale from October 8 onwards.

About Integrated Processor V1

The Integrated Processor V1 enables the new headphones to fully unlock the potential of Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit helps in enhancing the noise cancelling feature.

In an official statement, Sony stated. "This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level."

Specifications

The specially designed headphones from Sony support a 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome using carbon fibre composite material that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. These new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalisation.

The WH-1000XM5 comes with 30 hours of battery life, so users can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if they are in a rush they can now get a remarkable three hours' worth of charge in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD).

The headphone comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage, letting users easily take their headphones wherever they travel. It supports Google's helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices.

Inputs from IANS

