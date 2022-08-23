Skullcandy launches Mod earbuds with Clear Voice Smart Mic technology: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SKULLCANDY Skullcandy Mod

Skullcandy, a US-based audio equipment major has launched its all-new true wireless earbuds named Mod for Indian consumers. The earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 and features "Clear Voice Smart Mic" technology that utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker's voice to ensure calls and Zoom meetings have crystal clear sound.

In an official statement, Skullcandy stated, "In today's work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all. Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalize their audio experience to best suit their listening styles."

The new earbuds offer "Multipoint Pairing" that enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer.

Mod's flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equaliser mode personalization for a truly customisable audio experience, the company said.

An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation. Mod is now available across online and offline stores.

Inputs from IANS

