Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched in India, starting from INR 17,999 onwards

Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab A8 in the Indian market at a starting price of INR 17,999. The new tab will be available from January 17 and will come with an expanded 10.5-inch screen, 16:10 common aspect ratio, and a slim bezel.

Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi variant is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at a price of INR 17,999; a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced from INR 19,999. On the other hand, the LTE variant of Tab A8 is available in two variants- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at INR 21,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at a price of INR 23,999.

Samsung also stated that the customers can avail Rs 2,000 cashback if they are buying the tablet from ICICI bank debit/credit cards and they might also get a Book Cover worth INR 4,499 for just INR 999.

Sandeep Poswal, General Manager, New Computing Business at Samsung India said, "Galaxy Tab A8 is a comprehensive package which has been designed keeping our consumer needs in mind. With a bigger display, a long-lasting battery and Dolby quad speakers, it is the perfect device for getting your work done."

Talking of the features, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 supports a dynamic viewing experience and comes equipped with the quad-speaker supporting Dolby Atmos- which claims to provide a rich musical experience. Powered by an Octa-core processor, Tab A8 is packed backed by a 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging.

Talking about the camera, Galaxy Tab A8 sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera along with the new Screen Recorder feature.

The device is capable to split the screen and enabling users to access two apps simultaneously. Also, users can further have the access to the pop-up window too, with Multi-Active Window, said the company.

Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three colours variants- grey, silver and pink gold.