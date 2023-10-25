Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2: Alternate to Apple AirTag, now available in India | Pricing, features, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 now available in India

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy SmartTag 2, its latest offering in the competitive market of item trackers. This new device is designed to rival Apple's AirTag, and Samsung touts it as an upgraded, versatile solution for keeping track of your belongings. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 incorporates enhanced features and boasts a compact design, providing various modes to suit different tracking needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available in both black and white color options. Interested customers can purchase the Galaxy SmartTag 2 from Samsung's Online Store, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and Amazon.

How Galaxy SmartTag 2 Works

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features a water-resistant design, ensuring durability in various conditions. To use the device, users must register their new Galaxy SmartTag2 through the SmartThings Find app, providing a simple and user-friendly experience for locating their belongings.

Key Features of Galaxy SmartTag 2

Compass View Feature: Galaxy SmartTag 2 introduces an improved Compass View feature, enhancing the user experience by offering intuitive visual cues for directions. It utilizes arrows to indicate the direction and distance of the SmartTag 2 about the user. This feature is accessible on any Ultra Wide Band (UWB) compatible Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Lost Mode: The Bluetooth tracker now incorporates a Lost Mode feature. This feature takes advantage of the NFC display on the device to register the user's contact information via a message. When someone discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached, they can use their smartphone to scan the tag and access the owner's message and contact information.

Power Saving Mode: Galaxy SmartTag 2 introduces a new Power Saving mode, significantly extending the device's battery life. In this mode, the battery can last up to 700 days, more than twice the duration of previous Galaxy SmartTag models. Even in Normal mode, battery life extends to 500 days, marking a 50% increase compared to prior models.

