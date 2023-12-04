Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch in January| Specifications leaked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch in January

Samsung is set to launch the biggest offering in the coming year as the company is set to launch their high-end Galaxy S24 series. The company is expected to launch around two to three smartphones in the series- highlighting the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24. It is rumoured that the devices will be launched on January 17 (2024), but no official update has been rolled out by the company. As per the recent leaks, the latest renders of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have surfaced which claims to showcase the full specifications of the upcoming devices.

As per the renders, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and will be paired with 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a Titanium frame while the other two models will have an aluminium armour frame. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset.

Windows Report (a website which posts about Windows and other tech news) has recently leaked the full specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series in a new report. It further suggests that the Galaxy S24 series colour options which could be seen in the coming time will be in violet, yellow, black and grey options. They also leaked the hole punch display design with very thin bezels.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is the premium and the top model of this series will come with a flat back panel and a flat display along with an S Pen integrated. This device is expected to come with a quad camera setup on the rear end, with four cameras having separate rings- and is bulged out. The other 2- Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will feature a triple rear camera setup. The images shared by Windows Report indicate that the design of the upcoming devices is very similar to the existing predecessors from the Galaxy S23 family which was launched in 2023.

Colour variants for Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in titanium black, titanium violet, titanium grey, and titanium yellow colour variants.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to come in onyx black, cobalt violet, marble grey and amber yellow colour variants.

Now let us talk about the features of the upcoming devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (leaked specifications)

The report says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and will have a titanium frame. This premium smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will be available in 12GB RAM and three storage variants- 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

The biggest highlight of the device is the camera, and the new S24 ultra is set to come with a quad rear camera unit, which will feature a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter (with 5x optical zoom), and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor (with 3x optical zoom). For front shooter, the device is expected to come with a minimum of a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the battery front, the device is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging 2.0 and fast wireless charging 2.0 support.

On the connectivity front, the device will come with Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wide Band and Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7.

Leaked features for Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+

The Galaxy S24 is said to be the smallest of all, with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display, and the Galaxy S24+ will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. The S24 week run on an Exynos 2400 chip and will be paired with 8GB RAM and three storage options- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Galaxy S24+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset along with 12GB RAM and for storage, the device is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Both smartphones are going to boast a triple rear camera setup- most likely will have a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the devices will come with a 12-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy S24 will come with a 4,000mAh battery along with super-fast charging support, while the Galaxy S24+ will be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with super-fast charging 2.0 support.

AI-based technology in the Galaxy S24 series

It is being speculated that Samsung will incorporate AI-based technologies in the Galaxy S24 series, specifically for the high-end models. It may help in translating the messages in real-time in over a dozen languages. The AI could also help in editing images.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk told X advertisers to 'Go f*** yourself' | What is wrong?

Latest Technology News