Road to Valor: Empires launches globally- Here are the gaming tips

KRAFTON, Inc. has announced that the game Road to Valor: Empires, the real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy (RTS) game has been released worldwide and could be downloaded from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Road to Valor: Empires is the sequel to Road to Valor: World War II game which was launched earlier last year (in January 2019) and got more than 3 million downloads, claims the company.

HOW TO PLAY:

In this mobile PvP RTS game, players can become legendary field generals by designing their own armies comprised of units made up of richly diverse civilizations and myths, in addition to hero units known as guardians.

At the moment, players can join one of the three factions (Roman, Persian and Norman) with additional civilizations and myths planned to be added in the future.

Players can choose from one of nine guardians and over eight of 60 different unit formations to create a strategy deck in an attempt to outplay opposing players and claim the throne.

Junyoung Lee, CEO of Dreamotion said, “We are very excited to globally launch Road to Valor: Empires as this is our first title since joining KRAFTON. In working with KRAFTON to create Road to Valor: Empires, we have been empowered to build upon the foundation we established with Road to Valor: World War II and we’re confident our fans will find it meets their ambitious expectations.”