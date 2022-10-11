Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
  4. Rishabh Sharma to head Twitter Next Asia-Pacific's Core Business: All you need to know

Rishabh Sharma to head Twitter Next Asia-Pacific's Core Business: All you need to know

Twitter has promoted Rishabh Sharma, from being the former head of Twitter Next in India, to a new region-wide role as Head of Core Business, of Twitter Next Asia-Pacific. Rishabh has been in Twitter since 2017 and in his new role, he will work with brands and businesses across the APAC region.

Published on: October 11, 2022
Rishabh Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Sharma

Twitter has announced to elevate Rishabh Sharma as the Head of Core Business for Twitter Next Asia-Pacific. With the new move, the micro-blogging platform looks forward to strengthening its presence in the APAC region. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Win a Super Offer with Amazon Pay

 

Before being designated as the Head of Core business for Twitter APAC region, Rishabh was heading ‘Twitter Next in India' since 2017. ALSO READ: WhatsApp to allow 1,024 participants: Beta testing started

 

"The 'Core Business' hub led by Sharma plays an important role in working with global brands holistically in the region, with a keen focus on applying ideas and strategy while always respecting the cultural nuances of each country," said Daniela Bogoricin, Director of Twitter Next APAC.

With his appointment, "we want to strengthen the collective potential of our teams in APAC, forging Twitter Next as a powerhouse of the creative hub that helps global and local brands leverage human insight to communicate with cultural nuance, relevance, and stay ahead of the technological curve," Bogoricin said in a statement.

'Twitter Next in India,' is an in-house brand strategy team of experts that brings in both the understanding of Twitter's audience and the expertise of brand communications, to provide services like data-driven experimentation, technological innovation, brand voice consultation as well as creative strategy.

Sharma worked with brands across sectors to create clutter-breaking human-centric work worth talking about.

In this new role, he will focus on integrating the teams' capabilities and the strategies of brands across markets into one holistic offering said Twitter.

"We will continue to help brands combine their purpose with the right strategy to create human-centric ideas worth talking about," said Sharma.

Inputs from IANS

