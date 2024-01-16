ReMarkable 2, A digital paper tablet, arrives in India: Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON ReMarkable 2 Tablet available on Amazon

The ReMarkable 2, an e-ink tablet designed to mimic the feel of traditional notebooks, has been launched in India. This "paper tablet" aims to provide users with a lightweight and easily portable device, offering a paper-like experience for note-taking, document reviewing, and reading.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at Rs. 43,999 in India, the ReMarkable 2 comes bundled with the Marker Plus stylus and includes a 1-year free Connect trial. This trial offers unlimited cloud storage, additional device protection for up to three years, and exclusive offers. Pre-bookings are open at Rs. 1,000 via Amazon, with sales starting on January 19, 11 pm IST. An alternative bundle, priced at Rs. 53,799, includes the Type Folio keyboard cover along with the stylus.

Specifications and Features

The tablet boasts a 10.3-inch monochrome digital paper display using E-Ink Carta technology. Driven by a 1.2 GHz dual-core ARM chipset, 1GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM, and 8GB of onboard storage, it operates on a Linux-based OS. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and USB Type-C, supporting syncing between the tablet and ReMarkable applications for various platforms.

Battery and Compatibility

Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the ReMarkable 2 supports PDF and ePUB documents. While the menu language is English, the keyboard caters to 17 languages. The tablet syncs notes and files across devices with ReMarkable apps on MacOS, Windows 10, iOS, and Android.

Stylus and Additional Features

The Marker Plus stylus, included in the package, requires no charging, setup, or pairing. It's complemented by replaceable Marker Tips, available for separate purchase. The tablet supports left-handed mode and offers handwriting conversion in 33 languages with Latin script.

