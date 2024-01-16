Jio's Republic Day offer: Extra discounts on Rs. 2,999 recharge | Check benefits, validity, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In celebration of Republic Day, Jio has introduced additional perks for its annual prepaid plan, which costs Rs. 2,999. This isn't a new plan; rather, it's an offer with extra advantages for a limited time. The usual benefits like call and data charges remain unchanged.

Extra Benefits on Rs. 2,999 Recharge

Customers opting for the Rs. 2,999 recharge can now enjoy exclusive discounts on popular e-commerce sites, online fashion retailers, and food delivery apps. These offers are available for a restricted period and are not a separate plan.

Discount Coupons for Various Platforms

Jio has specified the additional benefits on its website. With the recharge, users gain access to coupons for platforms like Ajio, Tira, Ixigo, and more. For instance, on Ajio, a minimum purchase of Rs. 2,499 comes with a Rs. 500 discount. Tira offers a 30 per cent discount, up to Rs. 1,000, and on Ixigo, users get up to Rs. 1,500 off on flight tickets. Additionally, there are Rs. 250 worth Swiggy coupons, divided into two Rs. 125 vouchers. Customers can also enjoy a 10 per cent discount on a minimum Rs. 5,000 purchase at Reliance Digital.

How to Avail Coupons?

Once users complete the Rs. 2,999 recharge, they can find these partner coupons in their MyJio account. From there, they can copy and apply the codes on relevant platforms. To get the most out of your partner coupons, Jio recommends redeeming them before they expire. You can find all the details you need about this on the MyJio app.

Plan Highlights

The Rs. 2,999 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS daily, and unlimited 5G data for 365 days. While it includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud access, it doesn't come with a JioCinema Premium subscription.

Offer Validity

These additional benefits apply from January 15 to January 31 as part of Jio's Republic Day Offer.

