Reliance Jio 5G phone to launch in India soon: Features, price and more

Reliance Jio has planned to introduce the new 5G smartphone in India. In a previous statement, the company stated that it is developing the smartphone but did not revealed further details. It should be recalled that Reliance Jio and Google jointly released the Jio Phone Next last year. The previous phone supported 4G, but Reliance aims to provide Indian people with an affordable 5G phone as the nation prepares for the 5G rollout. According to reports, the Jio Phone 5G is anticipated to appear in India by the end of the year.

Jio Phone 5G Price:

According to rumours, the Jio Phone 5G will cost around Rs 20,000. Users may be required to make a down payment of Rs. 2500 when buying a phone. As with the Jio Phone Next, the phone is reportedly expected to provide bundled data and unlimited calling features. You could find it at your nearest Jio stores or Amazon.

Jio Phone 5G: Feature & Other details

It has a 6.5-inch HD display in it. It carries up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which may be included in the next Jio Phone 5G device. It has a dual camera system with a 13 MP primary sensor in it. Additionally, it is said that the Jio Phone 5G will be having the same Pragati OS, which is a bespoke version of android.

Reliance Jio offered a free promotion for its prepaid customers earlier this month. The business is providing free 15 days of benefits from JioFiber plans to new users as part of the promotion. According to reports, the organization has an Rs. 750 unlimited plan for its prepaid customers.

