Reliance Jio 5G has 8 Times Faster Download Speed- Test Details Leaked

Highlights 5G is set to roll out in India by the end of 2022

Reliance Jio’s 5G network is capable to offer eight times faster download speed

Reliance Jio has completed 5G coverage planning for 1,000 top cities across India

The 5G is set to roll out in India by the end of 2022 and it was also stated earlier that it will initially be deployed in only 13 metro cities during the first phase, as per the announcement made by DoT(Department of Telecommunications).

Reliance Jio reported that they have already made significant progress in this segment. The telecom operator has recently announced officially that it has completed 5G coverage planning for 1,000 top cities across India. Jio is using its own technology components and 5G equipment for its first trial run. Now, the telecom operator’s 5G speed test details have surfaced online ahead of the commercial rollout.

According to the report shared by 91Mobiles, Reliance Jio’s 5G network is capable to offer eight times faster download speed and 15 times faster upload speed, if we compare it to the existing 4G network. It further showcases that Jio was capable to download with a speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412 Mbps which is considerably fast. This means users could download a two-hour-long movie in less than one minute.

It was further stated that the test was incepted in Mumbai which revealed the 4G network speed of the Jio network with 46.82Mbps of download speed and 25.31Mbps upload speed. That means users will be able to enjoy faster speeds with a 5G network.

Though, we would like to inform you that it is the pilot tests, as per the resources, so the real speed might also range whilst 5G becomes available for the public, much like what came about with 4G.