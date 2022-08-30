Redmi 11 Prime 5G set to launch on September 6: Contest, price and more

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi has officially announced to launch of the new Redmi 11 Prime 5G in the Indian market on September 6. The new smartphone is expected to stand under the mid-range segment and the company has started to roll out the media invites from today itself.

The invite teases the first look of the handset. Here is everything we need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Expected specifications

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is expected to feature similar specs to the Redmi Note 11E 5G which was launched in Chinese this year (in March). This states that the upcoming 11 Prime 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The upcoming ‘Made in India’ smartphone is expected to come with similar specs as compared to Redmi Note 11E, as per the reports. The handset might feature a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS display and will run on the latest Android version. It will be backed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, and we also expect the device to come in another storage variant, but the company has made no statement so far. On the camera front, the handset will feature a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter, and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will further feature 18W fast charging too.

Considering the expected specifications, the upcoming handset might stand under the range of something under Rs 20,000 in the Indian market, but we will have to wait for a week to know exactly what the company is set to offer.

About the contest

For Indian users, the mi website has a contest alert which will give the participants a chance to win the new Redmi device for free.

contest mi.com

Xiaomi has further stated that it has shipped over 7 million 5G smartphones in the Indian market.

Latest Technology News