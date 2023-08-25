Zoom introduces feature allowing professionals to create virtual event designs with ease

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Zoom

Zoom has introduced a new feature called 'Production Studio' for its Zoom Events and Zoom Sessions platforms, aimed at simplifying the creation of virtual event designs for professionals. This global launch enables event, marketing, and internal communication specialists to effortlessly craft polished and dynamic virtual events without the need for specialized design skills or external production agencies. The feature offers customization options, dynamic layouts, and presenter management tools, allowing for unique branding and engaging visual experiences.

Annika Elias, a product manager at Zoom, emphasized that traditional webinar solutions often lack the flexibility to personalize the look and feel of events, resulting in less engaging experiences. With Production Studio, event specialists can curate and customize attendee experiences according to their branding requirements.

In addition to the Production Studio, Zoom has also upgraded its mobile app to provide access to Zoom Events. This global feature, available for Android and iOS, offers users a seamless hybrid event experience directly from their existing mobile app. Attendees can participate in both in-person and virtual sessions, explore sessions, bookmark favourites, receive event notifications, use digital maps, switch between various session types, and connect with fellow attendees.

The mobile app also empowers users to engage in chats, polls, and Q&A sessions, and access recorded event sessions during live events. To assist event hosts, Zoom has improved its hybrid setup flow, catering to the challenges of planning hybrid events. The platform's web portal now includes templates for setting up hybrid events, enabling professionals to establish hybrid ticketing, incorporate venue maps, and seamlessly integrate a native hybrid experience using the Zoom mobile app.

Zoom's ongoing efforts to enhance its features address the increasing demand for engaging and dynamic virtual events, providing professionals with more control over their event designs and interactions.

