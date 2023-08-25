Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Zoom introduces feature allowing professionals to create virtual event designs with ease

Zoom introduces feature allowing professionals to create virtual event designs with ease

Zoom has unveiled 'Production Studio' for Zoom Events and Sessions, making it easier for professionals to create polished virtual event designs. This feature enables customization, dynamic layouts, and presenter tools for engaging visual experiences without requiring design expertise.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2023 18:07 IST
Zoom
Image Source : PIXABAY Zoom

Zoom has introduced a new feature called 'Production Studio' for its Zoom Events and Zoom Sessions platforms, aimed at simplifying the creation of virtual event designs for professionals. This global launch enables event, marketing, and internal communication specialists to effortlessly craft polished and dynamic virtual events without the need for specialized design skills or external production agencies. The feature offers customization options, dynamic layouts, and presenter management tools, allowing for unique branding and engaging visual experiences.

Annika Elias, a product manager at Zoom, emphasized that traditional webinar solutions often lack the flexibility to personalize the look and feel of events, resulting in less engaging experiences. With Production Studio, event specialists can curate and customize attendee experiences according to their branding requirements.

In addition to the Production Studio, Zoom has also upgraded its mobile app to provide access to Zoom Events. This global feature, available for Android and iOS, offers users a seamless hybrid event experience directly from their existing mobile app. Attendees can participate in both in-person and virtual sessions, explore sessions, bookmark favourites, receive event notifications, use digital maps, switch between various session types, and connect with fellow attendees.

The mobile app also empowers users to engage in chats, polls, and Q&A sessions, and access recorded event sessions during live events. To assist event hosts, Zoom has improved its hybrid setup flow, catering to the challenges of planning hybrid events. The platform's web portal now includes templates for setting up hybrid events, enabling professionals to establish hybrid ticketing, incorporate venue maps, and seamlessly integrate a native hybrid experience using the Zoom mobile app.

ALSO READ: How to download Instagram videos on your smartphone: Guide

 

Related Stories
ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

Why eBay is laying off 500 employees?

Why eBay is laying off 500 employees?

Zoom fires president Greg Tomb without any cause amid layoffs

Zoom fires president Greg Tomb without any cause amid layoffs

6 must have video calling apps on your smartphone to ease your work

6 must have video calling apps on your smartphone to ease your work

Zoom IQ, a new generative AI-powered tool launched

Zoom IQ, a new generative AI-powered tool launched

Zoom ends WFH for employees, users wonder if company has an Office

Zoom ends WFH for employees, users wonder if company has an Office

Zoom alters policy on customer data for AI model training: Know more

Zoom alters policy on customer data for AI model training: Know more

BlueJeans, Zoom's challenger, to shut down in changing times

BlueJeans, Zoom's challenger, to shut down in changing times

Zoom's ongoing efforts to enhance its features address the increasing demand for engaging and dynamic virtual events, providing professionals with more control over their event designs and interactions.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News