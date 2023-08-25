How to download Instagram videos on your smartphone: Guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to download Instagram videos on your smartphone

Instagram, the popular platform for sharing photos and videos, often hosts captivating content that users wish to save for future viewing on their smartphones. While Instagram permits users to store their own Stories created within the app, it doesn't provide a direct option to download others' videos. However, a workaround exists that lets you extract video content from Instagram posts and save it to your device.

There are two main methods for achieving this: using online tools via websites or utilizing third-party apps. Given privacy concerns with third-party apps, this guide will focus on using web tools for downloading Instagram videos.

Follow these steps:

Open Instagram on your device Select the desired video: Browse through your feed and locate the video post you want to download. Copy the video link: Tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the post. From the options that appear, select "Copy link." Use a web tool: Proceed to any of the numerous websites that offer Instagram video downloading services. Paste and download: Once on the website, paste the copied Instagram video link into the provided field. Then, initiate the download process by clicking the relevant button.

Keep in mind that these web tools typically allow downloads from public accounts, not private ones. If you're comfortable using third-party apps for this purpose, you can explore options available on your device's app store.

Downloading an app requires visiting the app store (like Google Play Store), searching for a suitable Instagram video downloader, installing it, and then pasting the post's link within the app to start the download.

It's important to exercise caution and use trusted sources when downloading any app, and to consider the potential privacy implications of using third-party tools. By following these steps, you can save interesting Instagram videos for offline viewing on your smartphone.

ALSO READ: BoAt Smart Ring unveils features ahead of India launch

Latest Technology News