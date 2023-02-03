Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Pinterest laying off 150 workers, or less than 5% of its entire workforce: Know-why?

Pinterest laying off 150 workers, or less than 5% of its entire workforce: Know-why?

According to a Bloomberg News report, Pinterest is laying off 150 people, or less than 5% of its overall workforce. Pinterest is the latest in a long line of IT firms to lay off employees.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2023 18:06 IST
Pinterest
Image Source : UNSPLASH Pinterest is laying off 150 workers, or less than 5% of its entire workforce, report

Pinterest, an image-sharing and social networking website has reportedly laid off 150 employees, which is less than 5% of its staff, following the current wave of layoffs at IT firms.

ALSO READ: Poco X5 Pro to launch in India on February 6: What to expect?

According to a report from Bloomberg, Pinterest employed around 4,000 workers at the end of the third quarter of 2022. The employees got layoff from many departments within the corporation, but not all were affected equally.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

A company representative, confirming layoffs, said “We're undertaking organisational adjustments to better position ourselves to deliver on our corporate goals and long-term plan”. However, the official refused to reveal the number of job layoffs.

Officials further added, “Our workers are at the core of how we can assist our Pinners all around the world”. “All of the workers who were impacted contributed to Pinterest, and we're dedicated to assisting them with separation packages, benefits, and other services as they transition".  

The San Francisco-based startup, Pinterest, launched in 2009 by Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, and Evan Sharp, has over 400 million monthly active users and is used for sharing and finding visual material such as designs and graphics.

Pinterest is the latest in a long line of IT firms to lay off employees. The layoff tsunami has affected not only startups and mid-sized businesses, but also large technology corporations such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Related Stories
Surprising! Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter, Pinterest accounts hacked

Surprising! Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter, Pinterest accounts hacked

Now, Snap Photos to find real-life products online through Pinterest

Now, Snap Photos to find real-life products online through Pinterest

Pinterest testing online events with dedicated Zoom classes

Pinterest testing online events with dedicated Zoom classes

Microsoft planned to buy social media firm Pinterest: Report

Microsoft planned to buy social media firm Pinterest: Report

Pinterest collaborates with THE YES startup, here are all the fun features you will experience

Pinterest collaborates with THE YES startup, here are all the fun features you will experience

Pinterest partners with record labels to bring music to Idea Pins videos: Know more

Pinterest partners with record labels to bring music to Idea Pins videos: Know more

OnePlus to launch Its first physical keyboard on February 7: Know more

OnePlus to launch Its first physical keyboard on February 7: Know more

Pinterest laying off 150 workers, or less than 5% of its entire workforce: Know-why?

Pinterest laying off 150 workers, or less than 5% of its entire workforce: Know-why?

WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

Tinder and Hinge to lay off more than 2500 employees: Know-why?

Tinder and Hinge to lay off more than 2500 employees: Know-why?

Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T Are Now Available: Price and Specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T Are Now Available: Price and Specifications

FAQ:

Q: Why are companies laying off workers in 2023?

The primary reasons for layoffs in IT firms or any company include cost-cutting, labour reduction, relocation, buyouts, and mergers.

Q: Is Pinterest planning a layoff?
 According to Bloomberg News, Pinterest Inc. is cutting off roughly 150 people, or less than 5% of its overall workforce.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News