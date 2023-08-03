Philips TAB7007 soundbar launched in India at Rs 21,990

Follow us on Image Source : PHILIPS Philips TAB7007 soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

TPV Technology, the authorized partner of Philips, has introduced the Philips TAB7007 soundbar with a wireless subwoofer in India. Priced at Rs 21,990, the soundbar is now available on major e-commerce platforms across the country. The device offers a 2.1CH wireless subwoofer, delivering a multidimensional audio experience with a powerful 240W dynamic sound output. Its two front-firing speakers ensure a true surround sound effect, enhanced further by the integration of Dolby Audio.

The demand for soundbars in India has been on the rise due to their versatility in connecting with various devices such as televisions, laptops, PCs, music players, and smartphones. Atul Jasra, Country Head of TPV Technology India, acknowledged this trend and highlighted their commitment to providing consumers with cutting-edge technology and excellent value for money. He described the new Philips TAB7007 soundbar as a perfect blend of state-of-the-art technology, impeccable design, and high-quality audio performance to deliver an immersive sound experience.

The soundbar offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, Optical-in, Audio-in, and Advanced HDMI ARC technology. This array of connections ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, enhancing user convenience. The soundbar's unique geometric design and slim-profile subwoofer enable easy placement under or beside the television. Additionally, the device features a Robust Metal Grille, ensuring clear sound delivery, whether it's the intensity of space battles or moments of serene calm.

With the launch of the Philips TAB7007 soundbar, TPV Technology aims to cater to the increasing demand for premium audio solutions in India. As consumers seek more immersive and high-quality audio experiences, the soundbar offers a compelling option to upgrade their entertainment setups. The new soundbar's combination of advanced technology, sleek design, and powerful sound performance makes it a promising addition to the Indian market.

