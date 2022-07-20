Panasonic brings RoomBook Plus for smart meeting room management- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Panasonic brings RoomBook Plus

Panasonic India has launched RoomBook Plus - a smart meeting room management solution (MRMS) to help organizations efficiently manage workspace usage. The solution offers integrated (both hardware and software) capabilities that assist to optimize meeting room space, reduce administration time and create a more efficient working environment.

The company has claimed that this is the only wireless meeting room management solution in India which is based on energy-efficient technology by E-Ink with unparalleled battery life. The solution is compatible with all e-mailing platforms accessible on laptops and smartphones and will be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators.

RoomBook Plus is a Meeting Room Scheduler that helps in the efficient management of meeting rooms. Its hardware functionality is designed for ease of installation and usage, along with ultra-low power consumption, claims Panasonic.

The MRMS solution connects over Wi-Fi and is interoperable with mailing systems such as Outlook 365, Microsoft Exchange, G Suite and iCalendar allowing organizers to book meetings/ conference rooms with their existing desktop calendar or mobile phone. The solution is integrated with the calendar for easy scheduling and booking of meetings, conference rooms, huddle spaces or more.

The MRMS also provides a real-time notification update that automatically makes room, if the meeting has been cancelled by the organizer. The RoomBook Plus solution simplifies common but significant concerns such as utilizing unattended rooms, avoiding frequent interruptions during meetings, and optimising room scarcity and availability concerns. The solution also provides meeting room analytics and can be used for hot desking to drive space efficiency at workplaces.