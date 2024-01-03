Oppo teases to launch Reno 11 Series: Anticipated features and pricing revealed

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO INDIA Oppo teases to launch Reno 11 Series

Oppo is teasing the debut of the Reno 11 series in the Indian market. A teaser was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) which emphasizes the smartphone's stronger camera capabilities majorly for taking portrait photos. Although the launch date remains undisclosed, Oppo's social media post has confirmed that the handset will be unleashed in January.

Reports further suggest that Oppo will launch two variants under the series- the Oppo Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro. Here are some details to know about the upcoming smartphone:

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Anticipated specifications

The handsets from the company are officially out in China based on that we can anticipate the features of the upcoming handsets in the Indian market. The Reno 11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels) and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Reno 11 is expected to come in a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution.

Reno 11 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, while the Reno 11 will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The Pro version will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with rapid 80W fast charging, and the standard Reno 11 will feature a slightly larger 4,800mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.

Both smartphones will run on Android 14 OS and will be layered with the latest ColorOS 14 software.

Camera: Expected features

In the photography department, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro (based on a China model) is expected to boast a robust triple-camera setup on the rear end with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main shooter an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto lens.

Reno 11 will also come with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main sensor with optical stabilization. Both smartphones will include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies.

Pricing and availability

Although there has been no official announcement on the pricing of the device, we expect it to launch at around Rs 35,000 and above. But it is just anticipation and we are yet to hear from the company about the upcoming smartphone.

