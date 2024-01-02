Tuesday, January 02, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Crypto phishing scams deplete approximately USD 300 million from 320,000 users in 2023

Crypto phishing scams deplete approximately USD 300 million from 320,000 users in 2023

On March 2 (2023), the group of cybercriminals known as the Monkey Drainer, which was responsible for various phishing attacks, announced that it would be ceasing its operations. However, before shutting down, the group further recommended another illegal service to its customers.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2024 19:12 IST
crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin, hacker, phishing
Image Source : FILE Crypto phishing scams targetted 320000 users to steal around USD 300 million in 2023

Wallet drainers are one of the known malware which is related to cryptocurrency. A new report has recently revealed that the malware has stolen USD 295 million in cryptocurrencies from about 324,000 victims in 2023. According to Scam Sniffer, cybercriminals stole around USD 7 million on March 11 (2023). Most of it was due to fluctuations in USDC rating, as victims faced phishing websites which impersonated the circles.

The researchers said, "Over the past year, phishing activities have steadily increased each month with phishing scammers employing more sophisticated tactics to evade security measures.”

On March 2 (2023), the group of cybercriminals known as the Monkey Drainer, which was responsible for various phishing attacks, announced that it would be ceasing its operations. However, before shutting down, the group further recommended another illegal service to its customers.

The report says that the Monkey Drainer was managing to steal approximately USD 16 million worth of digital assets before closing down.

Similarly, Inferno Drainer also closed down in 2023 after stealing about USD 81 million in digital assets.

The report further investigated how the phishing sites have acquired traffic.

Hacking a project's official Discord and X accounts and then disseminating phishing URLs through posts is one approach crypto thieves use.

Related Stories
Google detects 18 million malware, phishing Gmail posts on COVID-19

Google detects 18 million malware, phishing Gmail posts on COVID-19

Google warns of state-backed hackers using COVID-19 messaging, WHO name to target people

Google warns of state-backed hackers using COVID-19 messaging, WHO name to target people

How to avoid coronavirus online scams, phishing emails

How to avoid coronavirus online scams, phishing emails

North Korean hackers may attack 20 lakh Indians with COVID-19 phishing emails

North Korean hackers may attack 20 lakh Indians with COVID-19 phishing emails

What is a phishing email attack: How to identify, steps to safeguard your data

What is a phishing email attack: How to identify, steps to safeguard your data

This Netflix phishing scam can steal your credit card details: Know what is it, how to remain safe?

This Netflix phishing scam can steal your credit card details: Know what is it, how to remain safe?

Phishing groups collecting user data via fake voter registration forms in US

Phishing groups collecting user data via fake voter registration forms in US

5 Tips to protect your device from any Cybercrime like phishing links, email, and more

5 Tips to protect your device from any Cybercrime like phishing links, email, and more

Cybercriminals used 3 new tactics for phishing users in January 2023

Cybercriminals used 3 new tactics for phishing users in January 2023

AI-driven scams and phishing surge to over 75% of digital threats in 1H 2023: Norton Report

AI-driven scams and phishing surge to over 75% of digital threats in 1H 2023: Norton Report

In addition, the researchers discovered that scammers were able to publish paid Google Search and X ads despite Google and X's advertising limits.

ALSO READ: Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News