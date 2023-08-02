Oppo A78 launched in India at Rs 17,499, with 4G support: Details

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo A78 4G quietly launched in India at Rs 17,499

Oppo has quietly launched the 4G version of its Oppo A78 smartphone in India, around eight months after the release of the Oppo A78 5G. The new variant shares a similar design with its sibling but with some subtle differences. Notably, the display now features a hole-punch cutout instead of the waterdrop-style notch present in the 5G model. Additionally, the Oppo A78 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, replacing the Dimensity 700 5G chipset used in its 5G counterpart. However, both phones retain the same dual rear camera system.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo A78 4G is available at Rs 17,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, with an MRP of Rs 22,999. The smartphone comes in Aqua Green and Mist Black colour options and is offered with the option to bundle extended warranty or screen protection plans for Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,499, respectively. On the other hand, the Oppo A78 5G variant is priced at Rs 18,999 for the same storage option.

The Oppo A78 4G offers a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and support for 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display of the handset is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, preventing it from scratches. Running on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and Adreno 610 GPU, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM, along with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

On the photography front, the 4 G-enabled handset comes with a triple rear camera setup- a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. On the front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel camera. It also offers stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

While the Oppo A78 4G boasts decent specifications for its price, its launch timing makes it interesting, given the recent launches of other affordable smartphones by competitors. Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 12 and Redmi 12 5G at prices below Rs 15,000, and Motorola introduced the Moto G14 in India priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

