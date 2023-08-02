Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to start from August 4 to August 9

Ahead of Independence Day, Flipkart has announced its upcoming Big Saving Days sale, scheduled to take place from August 4 to August 9. The sale will feature significant discounts on various smartphones, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 11, which will be available at a lower price than their current listings of Rs 68,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. Flipkart has a history of offering substantial discounts on popular 5G phones, making it an opportune time for those planning to purchase a new smartphone to wait a few more days.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Plus, introduced by Apple in 2022 to replace the mini-series, will also be part of the discounted offerings. This version is similar to the standard iPhone 14 but boasts a larger display and a slightly bigger battery unit. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Plus did not receive a favourable response in terms of sales, making it a potential bargain during the sale.

In addition to iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will also be available at an affordable price. Currently listed at Rs 59,999, the Galaxy S22+ is expected to be further discounted during the Flipkart sale. Other 5G smartphones, such as Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, will also be included in the sale, with their exact deal prices yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Meta's upcoming AI 'Personas' aim to boost engagement and user interaction

While the exact details of bank card offers and additional discounts have not been confirmed by Flipkart yet, the sale will begin at 12:00 PM on August 4. Customers can stay updated on the latest deals through India Today tech, where the best offers will be covered extensively. With attractive discounts on a range of smartphones, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale presents an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts to grab their desired devices at discounted prices.

ALSO READ: Boult launches Z60 earbuds available at Rs 999 for a limited period of time

Latest Technology News