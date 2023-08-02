Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Meta's upcoming AI 'Personas' aim to boost engagement and user interaction

Meta is on the verge of introducing a groundbreaking feature to its services, Facebook and Instagram. The eagerly awaited AI-powered "personas" are scheduled for launch as soon as next month. These innovative chatbots will revolutionize user interactions by offering personalized search results.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2023 8:30 IST
Meta
Image Source : FILE Meta

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly set to launch AI-powered "personas" in its services, including Facebook and Instagram, as early as next month. These chatbot-based personas will enable users to search, receive recommendations, and engage with the platforms in new and personalized ways. The AI chatbots are designed to have distinct personalities, with some providing travel recommendations "in the style of a surfer" and others emulating historical figures like former US President Abraham Lincoln.

The introduction of these AI-powered personas serves a dual purpose for Meta. Firstly, it aims to boost engagement with its social media platforms in the face of competition from apps like TikTok. Secondly, the chatbots will showcase Meta's AI capabilities, enabling it to compete with other AI giants like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google's Bard.

By integrating chatbots, Meta can collect extensive user data, which helps the company target users with more relevant content and advertisements. Given that the majority of Meta's revenue, amounting to $117 billion annually, comes from advertising, leveraging user data becomes crucial for its business model.



 

However, the use of chatbots also raises concerns over privacy and potential manipulation. With chatbots gathering more user data, there are worries about how the company may utilize that information and the potential implications for user privacy. Ethical concerns about data collection and manipulation come to the forefront, prompting discussions on responsible AI development.



 

In February, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the formation of a new "top-level" product team focused on generative AI. This move signals the company's commitment to exploring AI technology further. In the short term, Meta aims to build creative and expressive tools, while the long-term goal is to develop AI personas that can assist users in various ways.



 

As the launch of AI-powered personas nears, Meta will need to address privacy and ethical concerns to maintain user trust while showcasing the potential of AI technology to enhance user experiences

Inputs from IANS

 

