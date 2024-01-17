AI girlfriend bots overflow OpenAI's new GPT Store: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAI's GPT Store

OpenAI's recently launched GPT Store, where users can sell customised AI models, is facing an influx of AI girlfriend bots, despite rules against such content. Premium plan subscribers can share and sell personalised AI models based on large language models.

According to IANS, an analysis by Quartz found that a search for "girlfriend" on the GPT Store yielded at least eight AI chatbots, including titles like "Korean Girlfriend," "Virtual Sweetheart," and "Your girlfriend Scarlett." These chatbots offer prompts like asking about users' dream partners and sharing secrets.

Contrary to the Usage Policy

However, OpenAI's usage policy explicitly prohibits GPTs aimed at promoting romantic companionship or engaging in regulated activities. The policy emphasises enforcement at submission or retroactive application upon further review.

Popularity of Relationship Chatbots

Despite policy restrictions, relationship chatbots remain popular, with data showing that a large portion of downloaded AI chatbot apps in 2023 were related to AI friends, girlfriends, or companions. Some users have even reported forming emotional attachments or falling in love with AI companions.

Over 3 Million GPTs Created

Since introducing the GPT Builder program in November, OpenAI has seen over 3 million GPTs created by users. Access to the GPT Store requires a subscription to one of OpenAI's premium ChatGPT plans—ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise, or the recently launched ChatGPT Team.

