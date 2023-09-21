OnePlus to debut first foldable smartphone on October 19

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus foldable phone set for October 19 unveiling, confirms CEO

OnePlus, originally rumoured to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone on August 29 but later postponed the date for unknown reasons, is set to unveil its inaugural foldable device, possibly named the OnePlus Open, on October 19. This information was confirmed by Robin Liu, CEO of North America for OnePlus, during an event. While the company has yet to release many details about the upcoming foldable smartphone, tipster Max Jambor shared that more information will be available on OnePlus's official website, forums, and social media channels.

OnePlus's upcoming foldable phone is expected to sport a design similar to the Oppo Find N2, with rounded sides and a flat display, unlike the curved panel of the Oppo Find N2. Leaked renders also revealed a larger rear camera module, potentially housing three sensors, including a periscope telephoto camera, as well as a flash in the left corner outside the camera cut-out.

Specifications for the OnePlus Open are anticipated to include a 7.8-inch 120Hz foldable inner AMOLED display and a 6.3-inch 120Hz outer AMOLED screen. The device may be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. For photography, it is likely to feature a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit. The smartphone could also house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus describes this new device as a "breakthrough in OnePlus's exploration of smartphone form factors" that will "redefine the concept of foldable smartphones" by offering flagship-level experiences in a compact foldable form factor.

The official launch event is expected to provide further insight into the OnePlus Open and its features.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 13 series: An impending market impact with BIS certification and India launch

Latest Technology News