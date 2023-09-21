Redmi Note 13 series: An impending market impact with BIS certification and India launch

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Redmi 12

The Redmi Note 13 series is generating considerable excitement as it gears up for its unveiling on September 21st in China, with an India launch likely to follow. This series is expected to include three models: the Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+. Several key details have already emerged through listings and certifications.

Here is everything we know so far.

Redmi Note 13 Series BIS Listing

Two Redmi smartphones, with the model numbers 2312DRAABI and 2312FRAFDI, have appeared on the BIS certification list – a mandatory step for phones launching in India. These models are speculated to correspond to the Redmi Note 13 5G and Note 13 4G versions. While the BIS listing doesn't explicitly reveal features or specifications, it strongly suggests an imminent India launch for the Redmi Note 13 series.

Redmi Note 13 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 13 series is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, paired with a Mali-G610 GPU.

Regarding memory and storage, a range of configurations is expected, from 6GB to 12GB of RAM and 128GB to 1TB of internal storage. The devices are also expected to run Android 13-based MIUI 13 software out of the box.

The Pro+ model is rumoured to boast a 200MP primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front camera is expected.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 13 series is anticipated to impress with a 5,120mAh battery for the Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro, featuring 67W fast charging capabilities. The Pro+ model could sport a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery but with a whopping 120W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: iPhone users experience battery drain problems with iOS 17: Here's all you need to know

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is set to be the first in the Note series to feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it will include wet-hand technology, allowing it to operate effectively in moist conditions.

Redmi Note 13 Series Pricing Details

While the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has already appeared on the Geekbench listing, pricing details for the series in India are still speculative. This information is eagerly anticipated and will be revealed upon launch.

With its anticipated specifications and features, the Redmi Note 13 series is poised to make a significant impact on the market, particularly following its BIS certification and upcoming India launch.

ALSO READ: Google expands access to Road Mapper for global road mapping

Latest Technology News