OnePlus Pad 2 to launch soon - Timeline hinted

OnePlus Pad 2 is anticipated to debut in the latter half of 2024. As per the leaks from a tipster named Max Jambor, he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the plan of the company. Although the details of the tablet are yet to be unleashed, so the details of the upcoming device are yet to be unleashed, as the successor of the OnePlus Pad is expected to bring significant upgrades to the device, especially on the specification front.

OnePlus Pad: Details

The OnePlus Pad was launched last year, unveiled worldwide in February 2023 and arrived in India in April 2024 (within 2 months). Priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant - it offered a premium tablet experience to the user.

The OnePlus Pad is available in an 11.61-inch display with a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, a tablet that boasts a sleek design with robust performance.

For video calls and conferences, the OnePlus Pad was launched with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. We expect the upcoming device to have an updated camera for a better video conferencing experience.

The smart tablet was backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging, which ensures the users stay productive on the go.

OnePlus Pad Go: Details

Other than the premium tablet, the company also unleashed another budget-friendly tablet dubbed as OnePlus Pad Go which was launched in October 2023. Priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant, it stood tall under the budget-friendly segment device. The tablet sports an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD, powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and it is a perfect fit for video conferencing and presentation.

What to expect from the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2

With the existing tablets from the company, the OnePlus Pad 2 is anticipated to build upon the strengths of its predecessor, which will offer an upgrade- with improved features and performance. As the official launch is expected in the second half of the year, OnePlus enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting further announcements from the company.

