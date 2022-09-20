OnePlus Nord watch to launch soon, features leaked- Here is everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartwatch design

It was yesterday when the news surfaced about OnePlus working on bringing the Nord wearable to the Indian market soon. Today it has been reported that the key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch have been leaked by a tipster through Twitter, ahead of the wearable launch.

As per the Tipster, the upcoming wearable is expected to support a rectangular dial and will feature an AMOLED display, around 100+ fitness features and modes, and a battery which could last up to 10 days on a single charge.

As per the tipster, the wearable is said to come with a rotating crown on the right edge of the dial and the Chinese company also reports that the smartwatch will be the first from the company which will come with the 'Nord' branding.

What did the tipster tweet?

A tipster named Mukul Sharma further tweeted for the upcoming Nord smartwatch will feature a 45.2mm AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution. The upcoming wearable will be packed with 105 fitness modes with women's health tracking features as well. He further stated that the smartwatch will come with up to 10 days of battery life.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Rumored Price

A report suggested that the Nord Watch might come in the range of Rs. 5,000 and it might come in two colour variants- Black and White. The upcoming Nord watch will be budget friendly as the Nord series is majorly known for its affordable range of devices. But we could only assume at the moment on the basis of what the tipsters have stated at the moment.

