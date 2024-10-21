OnePlus 13 launch date confirmed, along with its design and color options

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 13

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its much-awaited OnePlus 13 smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the OnePlus 12 smartphone. It will also be the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Ahead of its launch, its key details including design and colour variants have also been confirmed. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus 13 launch date

OnePlus 13 will launch in China on October 31 at 4 PM (local time). The company has also started pre-reservation for the smartphone in China. However, the company is yet to announced India launch date of the smartphone.

OnePlus 13 specifications

The OnePlus 13 will be offered in three colors: “White Dawn,” which utilizes Silk Glass technology for a sleek appearance; “Blue Moment,” featuring BabySkin texture for a soft, skin-like feel; and “Obsidian Secret,” which has an Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish that resembles natural wood.

The device incorporates a micro-quad-curved display on the front and a circular camera module on the back panel. Unlike its predecessors, this camera module does not integrate with the device's frame. It houses three lenses and an LED flash unit arranged symmetrically in a square formation. A metallic ring encircles the camera module, distinguishing it from the back panel.

A horizontal line extends from the camera module to the edge of the device and includes the “H” (Hasselblad) logo. The OnePlus logo is subtly placed beneath the camera module, maintaining a clean design. The sides of the phone are metallic, enhancing the overall premium feel.

Currently, OnePlus has released a limited number of design teasers and has not confirmed the technical specifications of the device. Leaks suggest it will feature a 6.82-inch 2K 120Hz BOE X2 screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is also expected to include a 6,000mAh battery with 100W charging and 50W wireless charging, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 50-megapixel triple camera unit on the back. Additionally, it is anticipated to run on ColorOS 15-based Android 15, include a 0916T vibration motor, and feature an IP69-rated chassis.

