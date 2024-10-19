iPhone 14 256GB just got even more affordable, check out the incredible price drop

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 14

The budget and mid-range smartphone segments are readily accessible, but iPhones often attract more attention during sales. The Great Indian Festival Sale is currently underway on the Amazon e-commerce platform, featuring significant discounts on iPhones. In this sale, the iPhone 14 is available at a reduced price. Specifically, the iPhone 14 256GB variant has seen a substantial price drop. Following the release of the iPhone 16 series, the price of the iPhone 14 has decreased. This presents an opportunity for customers interested in purchasing a premium smartphone.

iPhone 14 256GB variant discount

Currently, the iPhone 14 256GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs 89,900. During the festive sale, there is a 22 percent price reduction, making the final price Rs 69,900 for the black colour variant.

Additional savings can be applied through bank offers and exchange options. A discount of Rs 3,000 is available on select bank cards, and customers can exchange old smartphones for up to Rs 55,000, depending on the condition of the device.

For those with lower budgets, Amazon is also offering an EMI plan, allowing for monthly payments of Rs 3,149.

Features of the iPhone 14 256GB

Aluminium frame and glass back panel

IP68 rating for water resistance

6.1-inch display with Ceramic Shield glass protection

Apple A15 Bionic chipset for performance

Up to 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage

Dual rear camera setup (12 + 12 megapixels)

12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls

3279mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging

Meanwhile, a recent leak has unveiled a new render of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 (2025), highlighting the phone's design. This follows a number of reports about Apple's budget-friendly iPhone, suggesting that significant changes are in store for the forthcoming model. The leaked render of the phone's case, set to launch next year, closely resembles Apple's popular iPhone models.

