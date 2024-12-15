Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
List of all players sold in WPL 2025 auction: Simran Shaikh biggest buy, Dottin most expensive overseas star

Five teams spend Rs 9.05 crore to sign 19 players in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Gujarat Giants splashed Rs 1.9 crore to sign uncapped Indian Simran Shaikh and also spent big on West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 18:35 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 19:09 IST
WPL 2025 auction
Image Source : BCCI WPL 2025 auction in Bengaluru on December 15, 2025

Indian uncapped players were the biggest winners in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction held in Bengaluru on Sunday. With just 19 slots up for grabs, fans witnessed very little action as the teams spent cautiously building their squads for the WPL 2025.

The 22-year-old Simran Shaikh emerged as the most expensive buy in the auction as Gujarat Giants splurged Rs 1.9 crore for the batter. She also became the second-most expensive uncapped player despite enduring two poor seasons with UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants also spent Rs 1.7 crore to sign West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. The Caribbean legend was in sensational form with both bat and ball with Melbourne Renegades in the recent WBBL and is currently with the West Indies team for the India tour. 

However, the seven capped Indian players found no buyers in the player auction. Sneh Rana, India's experienced all-rounder player Sneh Rana, was the biggest name to go unsold as the franchises clearly showed interest in young and uncapped players.

List of all 19 sold players in WPL auction 2025

  1. Nandini Kashyap to Delhi Capitals - Rs 10 lakh
  2. Nadine de Klerk to Mumbai Indians - Rs 30 lakh
  3. N Charani to Delhi Capitals - Rs 55 lakh
  4. Prema Rawat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 1.2 crore
  5. G Kamalini to Mumbai Indians - Rs 1.6 crore
  6. Deandra Dottin to Gujarat Giants - Rs 1.7 crore
  7. Simran Shaikh to Gujarat Giants - Rs 1.9 crore
  8. Arushi Goel to UP Warriorz - Rs 10 lakh
  9. Kranti Goud to UP Warriorz - Rs 10 lakh
  10. Sanskriti Gupta to Mumbai Indians - Rs 10 lakh
  11. Joshitha V J to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 10 lakh
  12. Sarah Bryce to Delhi Capitals - Rs 10 lakh
  13. Prakashika Naik to Gujarat Giants - Rs 10 lakh
  14. Niki Prasad to Delhi Capitals - Rs 10 lakh
  15. Jagravi Pawar to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 10 lakh
  16. Niki Prasad to Delhi Capitals - Rs 10 lakh
  17. Raghvi Bist to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 10 lakh
  18. Akshita Maheshwari to Mumbai Indians - Rs 20 lakh
  19. Alana King to UP Warriroz - Rs 30 lakh
