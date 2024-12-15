List of all players sold in WPL 2025 auction: Simran Shaikh biggest buy, Dottin most expensive overseas star

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WPL 2025 auction in Bengaluru on December 15, 2025

Indian uncapped players were the biggest winners in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction held in Bengaluru on Sunday. With just 19 slots up for grabs, fans witnessed very little action as the teams spent cautiously building their squads for the WPL 2025.

The 22-year-old Simran Shaikh emerged as the most expensive buy in the auction as Gujarat Giants splurged Rs 1.9 crore for the batter. She also became the second-most expensive uncapped player despite enduring two poor seasons with UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants also spent Rs 1.7 crore to sign West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. The Caribbean legend was in sensational form with both bat and ball with Melbourne Renegades in the recent WBBL and is currently with the West Indies team for the India tour.

However, the seven capped Indian players found no buyers in the player auction. Sneh Rana, India's experienced all-rounder player Sneh Rana, was the biggest name to go unsold as the franchises clearly showed interest in young and uncapped players.

List of all 19 sold players in WPL auction 2025