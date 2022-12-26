OnePlus 11 5G to Launch on January 4: Features and images leaked

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus will be launching the first of the year 2023 smartphone- the OnePlus 11 5G in the Chinese market on January 4. The company is expected to launch the device in the Indian market by February 7. Just ahead of the official launch, the images of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked and are all over the internet. The images showcase the round rear camera module of the upcoming smartphone.

The leaked images also showcase that the device comes with a sandstone finish, which was notably featured on the first OnePlus smartphone as well as the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T device.

The leaked image also comes with the alert slider which has been ditched by some of the OnePlus smartphones lately. The slider will enable the users to switch between silent audio modes and loud mode easily, and with a single toggle- very much like the Nord 2T device.

As per the leaked images, the upcoming handset is expected to feature a glossy rear camera module with a slight bump on the panel, which, as per the sources has been resembling the Oppo Find X5 series.

It is of no shock to users, as OnePlus has been working closely with its sister concern brand Oppo under the BBK umbrella. Moreover, Pete Lau, the Co-Founder of OnePlus also comes with the hold of the chief product officer from Oppo as well.

OnePlus 11 5G: Expected Features

The OnePlus 11 5G has been the talk of the month later and there has been much speculation made already. It is already confirmed that the handset will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the company has officially confirmed its black colour model as well along with other colour options which we will witness in the coming time.

The smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The handset will come with 100W fast charging feature and on the camera front, the device will come with a 16-megapixel front shooter and a triple camera setup which will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera sensor with 2X optical zoom.

Expected price in India

Though, there have been so many speculations made on the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. The smartphone is expected to cost around Rs 60,000 in the Indian market. Also, it has been said that OnePlus may launch a variant with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage in 2023 as well.

