OnePlus 11 5G is now available at a heavily discounted price

OnePlus enthusiasts now have an incredible opportunity to purchase the highly acclaimed OnePlus 11 5G smartphone at a significantly discounted price. The e-commerce giant Amazon is currently hosting a special promotion, offering the premium smartphone at a remarkably low cost, for a limited-time offer. The new offer will allow users to purchase the handset with a maximum discount of Rs 12,000. The OnePlus 11 5G is the sole offering from the company to boast the latest and most sophisticated features.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes in two variants- a base model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 56,999. On the other hand, the higher-end variant features 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, retailing for Rs 61,999.

Purchasing the base variant of the OnePlus 11 5G comes with add-on benefits. When paying with the OneCard credit card, customers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000. Furthermore, a maximum exchange offer of up to Rs 32,000 is available, although Amazon states a base exchange value of Rs 10,000. Taking advantage of this deal through Amazon allows you to acquire this premium smartphone at a whopping Rs 12,000 discount.

Specification of OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G offers a plethora of exceptional features, befitting its premium status. Users can relish a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR Ten Plus support, providing stunning visuals. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring seamless performance. It also boasts an ample 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, catering to your storage needs.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony sensor. Accompanying it are a 48MP and a 32MP camera. For stunning selfies, the device boasts a 36-megapixel front-facing camera.

On the battery front, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery, which further supports rapid charging with a 100W super walk charger.

With its top-tier features, including an impressive display, powerful processor, generous RAM and storage, advanced camera system, and long-lasting battery, the OnePlus 11 5G is a device that provides an unparalleled user experience. Don't miss out on this amazing discount offer on Amazon and grab your OnePlus 11 5G now.

