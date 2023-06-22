Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to be priced under Rs 20K: Details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M series

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India, expected to hit the market in early July. According to industry sources, this mid-range smartphone will come equipped with a powerful 50MP camera and a high refresh rate 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The most intriguing aspect is its expected price, which is said to be under Rs 20,000.

The Galaxy M34 5G is being touted as one of Samsung's major offerings in the mid-segment category, aimed at capturing the attention of young consumers during the festive season. The smartphone is expected to offer an array of premium features to cater to their needs. In terms of photography capabilities, the device will boast a 50MP camera with advanced features specifically designed for low-light photography. Additionally, it is anticipated to feature super steady OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) hardware, enabling users to capture excellent videos even while on the move.

Furthermore, the Galaxy M34 5G is rumored to sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, ensuring a smooth and immersive visual experience. To support these power-intensive features, the smartphone is likely to come with a segment-leading 6000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

The introduction of the Galaxy M34 5G will strengthen Samsung's presence in the premium mid-range smartphone market in India. The M series, which was launched in 2019, specifically targets millennial and Generation Z consumers, and its success has contributed significantly to Samsung's position as the top smartphone manufacturer in the country.

This latest addition to Samsung's lineup will also help the company solidify its leadership in the 5G segment in India, where it has been actively expanding its offerings. As 5G networks continue to roll out across the country, Samsung is positioning itself as a prominent player in this emerging market.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is expected to offer a compelling combination of cutting-edge features, including a 50MP camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and a large battery, all at an affordable price point. This smartphone is poised to attract a wide range of consumers, particularly those seeking an excellent photography experience and 5G connectivity, further strengthening Samsung's position in the Indian smartphone market.

