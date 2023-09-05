Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in AI talks with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2023 19:01 IST
Image Source : X PM Modi and Nvidia CEO discuss India's role in the AI revolution

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss India's significant potential in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). During the meeting, which was described as excellent, they explored the advancements India has made in AI and the promising talents of Indian youth in this sector.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company which was founded in 1993. The company’s main focuse is on bringing 3D graphics to the market of gaming and multimedia.

In a separate development, Jio Platforms expressed its eagerness to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across various domains. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, emphasized the company's commitment to making AI accessible to all Indians, including individuals, businesses, and the government.

PM Modi wrote in his X post- "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India."

 

At the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Ambani highlighted AI as one of the most promising areas of growth for Jio. The company pledged to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, encompassing both cloud and edge locations. These efforts will align with sustainable practices and promote a greener future.

Ambani underscored the global impact of the AI revolution, explaining that intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionize industries, economies, and daily life more rapidly than expected. To remain globally competitive, he stressed the importance of India harnessing AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity.

This meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Nvidia's CEO, as well as Reliance Industries' commitment to advancing AI in India, signals the country's growing emphasis on AI technologies and their potential to drive economic and societal advancements.

The collaboration between India's leadership and technology giants like Nvidia and Jio Platforms sets the stage for significant AI developments in the nation and positions India as a key player in the global AI landscape.

